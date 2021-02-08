C. Ray Reece
A graveside funeral service for C. Ray Reece, 85, will be held Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. in Thompson Cemetery, located on State Highway 65, north of the Maple community.
Mr. Reece, of Conway, died Feb. 7 at his residence due to complications related to ALS: Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
Born on Nov. 8, 1935, in Haywood County, N.C., he was the son of the late Kate Reece Gore and the late Roy C. Reece. Ray was a 1954 graduate of Wampee High School and was also a member of the first graduating class of Coastal Carolina College in 1959.
Ray was a sergeant in the Army, stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1955 and received the Good Conduct medal for his service. He was the general manager of the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co., Inc. of Conway where he served faithfully for 51 years. He also served as vice president of the South Carolina Bottlers Association. He was involved in several community organizations, including Junior Achievement, and was an active member for many years at Maple Baptist Church where he served as Church Treasurer, Chairman of the Trustees and Chairman of the Deacons.
Ray served many terms as an elected member to the Crabtree Watershed Conservation District and received the Conservation Citizenship Award for a lifetime of outstanding conservation stewardship in 2017. He was named as Coastal Carolina University’s Distinguished Alumni of the Year in 2003 for making significant contributions professionally and in the community.
Ray was a devoted family man and loved spending time and making memories with his children, loved ones and close friends. He was an avid follower of many sports, spent countless hours outside on his tractors and was a mentor to many throughout his lifetime.
He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Donna Long Reece of Conway; a daughter, Candice Reece Shelley of Aynor; and his late wife, Barbara Shannon Reece of Conway.
He is survived by daughters, Gay Reece Todd (Junior), Ellen Reece Holt (Timmy), and Nora Gail Reece Terry (Carlton); a son, Don Reece (Suzi) of Conway; sisters, Anna Graham of Loris, Helen Graham of Loris, Shirley Butler of Conway and Kitty Weldon of Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Shelley (Tessa), Clint Shelley (Devan) and Annie Barfield (Justin) of Aynor, Ashley Todd, Cliff Todd, Lindsey Holt Haas (Eric), Donnie Reece and Sophie Reece of Conway and Mary-Hannah Cashion of Wilmington, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Ethan Shelley, Chloe Shelley, Claire Shelley, Abigail Barfield and Molly Rae Barfield of Aynor; and a dear lifelong friend, Bobby J. Calder.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, facemasks and social distancing will be required.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, 606-610 Beaty St., Conway will be overseeing the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.