Rebecca Callihan Clark
TABOR CITY, N.C.-Memorial services for Rebecca Callihan Clark, 71, will be held Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. in Old Zion Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Mark Klass and the Rev. Cyndi McClendon officiating.
Ms. Clark passed away Feb. 6.
Born March 22, 1951 in Whiteville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Raymond Alfred Callihan and the late Clyde Opal Butler Callihan. She was a member of Old Zion Wesleyan Church.
Survivors include her son, William Dwayne Clark; and daughter, Sharon Clark Bullock (Woody); two grandchildren, Steven Clark and Mason Bullock; brother, Ronald Alfred Callihan (Jill); and sister, Margaret Callihan Robinson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Friday at Old Zion Wesleyan Church.
