Reba Hinson Young
Graveside services for Reba Hinson Young, 85, will be held Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. in Patterson Cemetery in Loris with the Rev. Lloyd Williamson officiating.
Ms. Young passed away Aug. 20 at her loving son’s home in Lexington.
Born Aug. 31, 1935 in Kershaw, she was a daughter of the late Carl Hinson and the late Hattie Mae Bradley Hinson Baker. Ms. Young was a dedicated worker, a loving mother, and a Baptist.
Survivors include her son, Bobby Jerome “Jerry” Young of Lexington; daughter, Lisa Susan Young of Longs; three grandsons, Christopher, Kevin and Matthew Young; and one great-grandson, Mason Young.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Young was predeceased by two sisters, Susie DiPertis and Dorothy Kennington; and her brother, Johnny Hinson.
The family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, in Patterson Cemeterya. Please sign Ms. Young’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
