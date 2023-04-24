Reagan Allura Paschal
LITTLE RIVER-A memorial service for Reagan Allura Paschal, 13, will be held April 25 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Ms. Paschal went to be with her Lord and Savior April 20 at her residence, with her loving family by her side.
Born Nov. 6, 2009 in Loris, she was a daughter of Joseph Paschal and Jamie Ard.
Reagan was a loving, happy and bubbly person, who loved being outdoors.
In addition to her parents Ms. Paschal is survived by her special foster mom, Kimberly Myers; brother, Maki Myers; sisters, Zoey Paschal and Chasity Adsit; maternal grandparents, Donald and Deborah Ard; paternal grandparents, Billie Farlow and many other cousins, uncle and aunts, who will miss her.
A thank you goes out to Hands of Hope Hospice for their love and support.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.