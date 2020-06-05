CAROLINA FOREST—Raymond Thomas Delano Jr., 75, died May 24 at Grand Strand Medical Center.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret (Coyle); children Jackie Cummins (Tim), Jennifer Manning (Scott) and Raymond (Nicole); grandchildren Dan Cummins, Matthew Delano, Timothy Wagner, Dylan Wagner, Max Cummins, Maddie Cummins, Riley Cummins, Brandon Delano and Christopher Delano; great-grandchildren Levi Delano and Roman Delano; brother Gerard Delano (Betty Ann); sisters Barbara Johnson (Rex), Loretta Giordano (Frank), Patty Fogarty (Michael), Maureen Bohannon (Jim Bob), Kathy Delano, Jeanann Quinn (Nathan) and Vicki Neesmith (Billy) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by parents Raymond and Jean Delano and brother Kevin Delano (Roseann).
Born in Jamaica, Queens, New York, Raymond was a loyal and dedicated family man. His children will always remember him as a get-down-on-the-floor-to-play-with-the-kids parent, who was always the goofiest kid in the room, quick with one-liners and a joke. He loved taking the kids and grandkids fishing, to the pool, to play putt-putt golf or watch cowboy John Wayne, and World War II movies.
Ray had an appreciation for country music, particularly artists like George Jones and Johnny Cash, and could not resist singing along, usually one measure behind.
He loved to play golf, watch golf on television, talk about golf, play golf on the computer, basically anything to do with golf. He would also play Call of Duty with his son, grandsons and veteran friends.
His family will miss his sense of humor, his gentle and playful nature and his loving heart.
As the oldest of 10 children, he took great pride and responsibility in being the eldest sibling, even leaving high school at the age of 16 to help support the family. His siblings will fondly remember him as a funny and encouraging big brother who gave advice when asked and who loved them very much.
He was also a talented baseball player whose team made the playoffs while his family was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany.
He will be mourned by many cousins, nephews, and nieces and remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Ray deeply loved his country. A proud Vietnam veteran, Ray earned the Bronze Star with a V for valor and retired from the Army as a master sergeant. He was deeply touched to be honored with a Quilt of Valor by the Myrtle Beach Quilt of Valor Foundation a few months ago.
Ray was married to the love of his life Peggy for almost 53 years. He adored her. They often took long drives along the Myrtle Beach shore with their dog Hunter or sat together on the back patio sipping coffee and watching the ducks play in the pond. True soulmates, he and Peggy were married in Farmingdale, New York, and then raised their family, traveling to six different states and overseas duty in Germany.
He loved their retirement home in Myrtle Beach with its mild weather, wonderful neighbors and year-round grilling. Ray took great pleasure in serving on the HOA at Walkers Woods and writing community updates for the local Carolina Forest Chronicle, always wearing his fedora with the word PRESS stuck into the brim. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service is being planned at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring his wish to be buried among his fellow soldiers.
Memorials for Raymond may be made at www.gary sinisefoundation.org/donate/.
