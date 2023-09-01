Raymond Leroy Park Jr.
A celebration of life for Raymond Leroy Park Jr., 75, will be held Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. in Forestbrook Baptist Church.
Mr. Park, of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully at his home Aug. 17 surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late Raymond Leroy Park Sr. and Myrtle Grace Mazzanti. He was a graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk, Va., and a member of Forestbrook Baptist Church.
Raymond was a U.S. Air Force veteran who worked as a civil servant for the Department of Defense/Navy for 36 years. He enjoyed golfing, reading, watching the Washington Redskins with his daughter, playing fantasy baseball, volunteering at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, cruising the Caribbean with his wife, and spending time with his wife, daughter and granddaughter.
Surviving Raymond is his loving wife of 51 years, Nancy Crowley Park; his daughter, Kelly Park Vargo and her husband William of Conway; his granddaughter, Samantha Grace Vargo; his brother-in-law, Michael Crowley of Charlotte, NC; his nephew, Lex Park of Staunton, Va.; his cousin, Rose Beasley of Clinton, NC; and his two furbabies, Sheba and Bear Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Deborah Faith Park; and his furbabies, Tomo and Kody Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kind Keeper No-Kill Animal Rescue, 1500 LD Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
