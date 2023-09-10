Raymond Henry Marlowe
A visitation for Raymond Henry Marlowe, 88, will be held Sept, 11 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mr. Marlowe passed away Sept. 8 in Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Whiteville, NC.
Born Feb. 15, 1935 in Horry County, he was the son of the late Edwin and Mildred Marlowe of Conway. Raymond was a member of Langston Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Juanita Jordan of Conway.
Surviving are his wife, Judy; one brother, Jimmy Marlowe (Jeanie) of Conway; a son, Doug Lewis of Oklahoma; a daughter, Amy Hughes (Steve) of Conway; two grandchildren, Amber Boyd and Landon Todd (Zoey) of Conway; two great-grandchildren, Braydon Boyd and Luke Todd; three nephews, Lamar Jordan (Cynthia), Edward Jordan and Craig Jordan of Conway; a niece, Tammy Truett (Doug) of Conway; and his best friend, his puppy, River Rock.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice staff, family, and friends for their help during this time.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
