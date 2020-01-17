MYRTLE BEACH—Raymond F. Piuma, 72, passed away Jan. 7 in Myrtle Beach.
He was born May 8, 1947, in Philadelphia to Raymond and Regina (Ennis) Piuma.
He retired from the United States Navy after serving for more than 20 years.
Ray truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends, riding his motorcycle or hosting family and friends in his home.
He was preceded in death by wife Mary Anne; son Kenneth Piuma and stepdaughter Barbara J. Blei.
He is survived by children Phillip Piuma and Christopher (Michael) Piuma; brother Thomas (Regina) Piuma; sisters Nancy Randolph, Karen (John) Kousharenko, and Marie Warner; grandchildren Michael, Eric, Joseph, Michelle, Kristen, Kirsten, and Eddie; many nieces, nephews and cousins, and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life took place at Bubbas Bar and Grill in Myrtle Beach on Jan. 10.
