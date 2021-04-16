Raymond C. Blackstad
Raymond C. Blackstad, 59, passed away April 15 in Conway Medical Center.
He was born July 27, 1961, in Inglewood, Calif., a son of Sheldon F. and Esther Governale Blackstad.
He was predeceased by his grandparents.
Raymond was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed watching and collecting train videos. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, racing and riding dirt bikes and riding his gator mule. For many years Raymond drove tow trucks.
Mr. Blackstad is survived by his parents, Sheldon and Esther Blackstad; siblings, Craig S. Blackstad of Conway and Shari R. Mayes (Stan) of Conway; nephews, Joshua Eichenberger (Meredith), Nichalos Eichenberger and Zackary Eichenberger; nieces, Christina Hucks (Joseph), Stephany Floyd (Bradley) and Brittany Blackstad, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Services will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
