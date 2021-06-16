Raymond Decker Arthur
Raymond Decker Arthur, 62, passed away on June 14 in McLeod Loris Hospital following a sudden illness.
Born Feb. 7, 1959 in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late John P. Arthur and the late Mary Faith Ferry Arthur. Mr. Arthur served his country with courage, dignity, and honor in the U.S. Army. He worked as a truck driver for much of his life and was of the Presbyterian faith.
Survivors include his loving wife, Cheryl Lynn Johnson of Conway; sister, Jane Arthur of Ewing, N.J., and sister-in-law, Susan Arthur of Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Arthur was predeceased by his brother, Gordon Arthur.
Services will be private. Memorials, in Mr. Arthur’s memory, may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Please sign Mr. Arthur’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
