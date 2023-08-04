Ray T. Boulet
Ray T. Boulet, was born in Hartford, Conn., June 12, 1931. He passed away in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach July 25. He was 91 years old.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Henry Boulet and Augusta Mae (Helsman); nine siblings; his first wife, Janet Erickson; and sons, Brian H. Boulet and Thomas A. Fisher.
Ray is survived by his wife, Susanne; brother, Norman Boulet (Carol); and three children, Kevin T. Boulet (Carrie), Janice B. Girouard and Debbie F. Miller (Michael); 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Ray grew up in South Winsor, Conn., where he worked at Hartman Tobacco Fields as a teenager. Ray served in the US Army during the Korean War receiving four distinguished honors including the Bronze Star.
Following the war years, he married, raised his family and operated Ray T. Boulet Plumbing and Heating throughout the state of Connecticut. He held master licenses in plumbing and heating and also in sprinkler systems. He trained many apprentices who went on to operate their own businesses. He was a community leader and a member of the Wapping Church.
In 1983, he met Susanne Burgess Fisher. They married three years later. Ray became a loving father to Tom and Debbie Fisher. In 1999, he and Sue retired to South Carolina. Ray worked in Conway and Myrtle Beach for Ace Hardware and Burroughs and Chapin in golf and recreational positions and for Coastal Air and Refrigeration. He was a past member of Holy Lamb Lutheran Church, and until his death he attended Centenary Methodist Church in Conway.
Ray enjoyed foreign travel and, in leisure times, driving his motorhome around the country. Perpetually active, he cared diligently for his own yard until October 2022 when he had a stroke.
For many years, his health was well cared for by the VA Clinic in Myrtle Beach, part of the Ralph A. Johnson of Charleston. In recent years, he enjoyed reading books and having a daily devotion. He also enjoyed a meal out.
A true servant of Christ, he was a devoted husband and father, grandfather and great-grandfather to all his family. He enjoyed receiving texts and pictures of family activities, and he always took time to listen to and praise anyone who achieved a notable accomplishment.
Ray especially loved calling friends and family to sing “Happy Birthday” to them. He loved Oreos and always did it “My Way”. Ray was much loved and will be missed by all.
The Boulet family offers a special Thank You to their church family at Centenary United Methodist Church, whose members blessed Ray and gave him much joy in recent years through their many prayers, visits and gifts.
Donations may be made in Ray T. Boulet’s name and memory to Centenary United Methodist Church, 1527 S.C. 544, Conway, SC 29526, or Help for Kids, 2520 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29588.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
