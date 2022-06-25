Ray Stevens
Memorial services for Ray Stevens, 70, will be held July 16 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mr. Stevens passed away June 13.
Born in Providence, R.I., he was a son of the late Raymond Edward and Helen Stevens. He was an avid golfer and played minor league baseball in his youth.
Ray was the owner and operator of Kimberly’s Bar and Grill.
In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his sister, Storm Stevens.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Stevens of Conway; two daughters, Mary Vaught (David) of Arizona and Janiece Godfrey (Rusty) of South Carolina; four grandchildren; three brothers, Robert Stevens (Sue) and Mark Stevens (Liz) of New Jersey and Jeffrey Stevens (Lori) of Rhode Island; one stepson, Sean Lenz (Chris) of Maryland; one stepdaughter, Brooke Liparulo (Tim) of Pennsylvania; and seven stepgrandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
