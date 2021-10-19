Raul Tierrablanca Oyala
Funeral services for Raul Tierrablanca Oyala, 40, will be held Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
Mr. Oyala passed away Oct. 15 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Jan. 27, 1981 in Celaya Guanajuato, Mexico, he was a son of Maria Mercedes Oyala De Tierrablanca, and the late Raul Tierrablanca.
Mr. Oyala was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, grandson and friend to everyone. He was a very hard worker who took care of his family and loved spending time with them.
Raul is survived by his wife, Lucero I Perez Barrios; five sons, Leonel Tierrablanca Perez, Dorian Velazquez, Alex Perez, Diego I. Tierrablanca Zuniga, Raul Espinal; two daughters, Rocio I. Perez Barrios and Daniela Tierrablanca Zuniga; four brothers, Juan Andres Tierrablanca, Alfredo Tierrablanca, Miguel A. Tierrablanca and Jose Luis Tierrablanca; two sisters, Beatriz Tierrablanca and Maria Concepcion Tierrablanca; maternal grandfather, Camilo Olalde; one grandchild, Rumina Garcia Tierrablanca; and many more friends and family that will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.