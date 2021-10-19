Raul Tierrablanca Oyala

Funeral services for Raul Tierrablanca Oyala, 40, will be held Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.

Mr. Oyala passed away Oct. 15 in Conway Medical Center.

Born Jan. 27, 1981 in Celaya Guanajuato, Mexico, he was a son of Maria Mercedes Oyala De Tierrablanca, and the late Raul Tierrablanca.

Mr. Oyala was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, grandson and friend to everyone. He was a very hard worker who took care of his family and loved spending time with them.

Raul is survived by his wife, Lucero I Perez Barrios; five sons, Leonel Tierrablanca Perez, Dorian Velazquez, Alex Perez, Diego I. Tierrablanca Zuniga, Raul Espinal; two daughters, Rocio I. Perez Barrios and Daniela Tierrablanca Zuniga; four brothers, Juan Andres Tierrablanca, Alfredo Tierrablanca, Miguel A. Tierrablanca and Jose Luis Tierrablanca; two sisters, Beatriz Tierrablanca and Maria Concepcion Tierrablanca; maternal grandfather, Camilo Olalde; one grandchild, Rumina Garcia Tierrablanca; and many more friends and family that will miss him.

