Randy S. Richardson
A funeral service for Randy Steve Richardson, 67, will be held Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Service Chapel.
Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mr. Richardson passed away Nov. 23 in Conway Medical Center.
Born April 8, 1955 in Conway, he was a son of the late Boyd Richardson Jr. and Laura Ruth Brown Richardson.
Randy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed working on classic cars. He was also an avid outdoors person, who loved watching old movies and shopping with his wife.
Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife, Debbie Long Richardson, of forty-seven years; son Christopher S. Richardson (Kayla); daughter, Kelly R. Martin (Dustin); three grandchildren, Claire Martin, Jenna Martin and Case Richardson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
