Randy James Cannon
A Celebration of Life for Randy James Cannon, 65, will be held Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. in New Home Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Mr. Cannon passed away Sept. 5 at his home following a sudden illness.
Born Oct. 21, 1955 in Conway, he was the son of the late James Waldon Cannon and the late Merlin McKenzie Cannon. Mr. Cannon worked as a truck driver and was of the Baptist faith. Randy’s most endearing quality was the fiercely-passionate and selfless love he had for his family and his willingness to do anything for those that were close to him.
Survivors include his son, Jimmy Cannon of Cerro Gordo, N.C.; daughter, Crystal Cannon and her husband Ricky Long of Loris; grandson, Cody James Cannon; sister, Sandra Boyd and her husband Terry of Conway; special aunt, Ann Anderson of Conway; special cousin, Russell Allsbrook of Loris; special niece, Mary Boyd of Morrisville, N.C.; and devoted friends, Michael Tyler, Rusty Todd, Bill Dean and Tracey Wade Gause.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cannon was predeceased by his wife, Mary Gray Cannon.
Please sign Mr. Cannon’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
