MYRTLE BEACH—A graveside service for Randy Clive Smith 61, was held on Jan. 29 at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
Smith passed away Jan. 27 at Conway Medical Center after a long and fiercely-fought battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 1, 1958, in Myrtle Beach, and was the oldest of three sons born to Clive F. (Kelly) and Eltrie S. Smith.
Smith was a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School and was an electrician for almost 40 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He had an immense love for dogs, especially his faithful companion Rattler.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Trenton Elton and Myrtle Small and William Edwin and Lucille Smith.
He is survived by his parents; children William Adam Smith and Kelly Renee Novesteras; grandsons Graysen Daniel and Camden Richard; brothers Wade Alan Smith (Earl) and Jeff Stuart Smith; niece Taylor Smith Hansen (Chad) and great-nieces Chloe Michelle and Emily Grace.
The family asks that donations to is his memory be made to the Grand Strand Humane Society..
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.