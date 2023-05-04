Randy Blake Alford
Randy Blake Alford, 70, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 29 at his residence with his family by his side following an extended illness. Born Aug. 9, 1952, he was a son of the late Hursel Lenneau and Kathleen Tyler Alford. One of his favorite past times was singing along beside his father in the Rainbow Gospel Quartet.
After graduating from Conway High School, Mr. Alford attended and graduated from the University of South Carolina where he went to college on a full baseball scholarship, and he remained an avid Gamecock fan. He mentored to the young through the Junior Achievement Program and was a lifelong member of North Conway Baptist Church.
Mr. Alford is survived by his wife and best friend of 45 years, Peggy J. Alford of Conway; two brothers, Johnny L. Alford (Nina) of Conyers, Ga., and Timothy T. Alford of Orlando, Fla.; one nephew, Russ L. Alford (Jennifer) of Conyers, Ga.; one great-nephew, Andrew L. Alford of Conyers, Ga.; a brother and sister-in-law, James M. “Monty” Johnston Jr., his wife Cindy and their children.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,www.stjude.org or by mail, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
The Alford family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor, SC 29511. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.