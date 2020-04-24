MYRTLE BEACH—Randolph Russell Roach, 89, passed away peacefully on April 12.
Randolph was preceded in death by wife Katherine Roach and son Kelly Roach.
Randolph (Randy) was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1930 to Enoch Blakey and Lillian Frances Roach.
At 18, Randolph joined the United States Navy where he was able to travel to many places around the world. After his service in the Navy, he fell in love with Kathrine Louise Quesenberry, and the two were married in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1952.
Randolph and Louise enjoyed a 53-year marriage until Louise’s death in 2005.
Randolph and Louise raised five children: Teresa Stanley, Anita Poston, Cynthia Ham, Randa Roach and Kelly Roach (deceased).
Randolph was a grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of 15.
He is lovingly remembered as a hardworking provider, fearless protector, wise and generous friend, comical and joyful story-teller and devoted husband and father. He will be immensely missed by friends and family.
Services are private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.