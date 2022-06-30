Randolph Boyd
LORIS-Funeral services for Randolph Boyd, 76, will be held July 2 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ross Altman officiating.
Mr. Boyd passed away June 27 at his home in Loris.
Born Sept. 3, 1945 in Washington, N.C., he was the son of the late Sam Tim Boyd and the late Lula Mae Lawrence Boyd. Mr. Boyd attended Drum Hill High School in Peekskill, N.Y., and began the BOCES training program where he became a licensed mechanic.
He worked with Greenburgh Central School District #7 for thirty years as a master mechanic and supervisor, and then with Lakeland School District for fourteen years as a part-time school bus driver.
Mr. Boyd loved to dance, tell jokes and make up songs. He was passionate about his profession and spent many hours washing, waxing, rebuilding and repairing cars. He enjoyed spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly, helping his neighbors and beautifying his yard. He was a faithful member of Loris First Baptist Church for eight years.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-five years, Georgeanna Logan Boyd; his six children, Cheryl Dawson and her husband Will of Stone Mountain, Ga., Ranceina Knight and her husband Kevin of Columbia, Ebony Davis and her husband Raquib of Peekskill, N.Y., Kerline Headley and her husband Phillip of Fishkill, N.Y., Ivory Logan of Atlanta, Ga., and Trude Cooke-Turner and her husband Reggie of Loganville, Pa.; his cat, J.R. “Doodie”; two siblings, Sam Boyd and his wife Dorothy of Chocowinity, N.C., and Margie Spry of Peekskill, N.Y.; many loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; extended family; and special sister, Donna “Sweet Pea” Arnette of Loris.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Boyd was predeceased by twelve siblings, George C. Boyd and his wife Phyllis, John Boyd, Willie Boyd, Doris Boyd, Iris Boyd, Liz Randolph, Ruth Jenkins, Ella Selby, Richie Sherman, Deloris Randolph, Audrey Sherman and Susie Mae Powers.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Hardwick Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. North, Ste. 101, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Please sign Mr. Boyd’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com, or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.