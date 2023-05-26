Ramell Fesperman Hussey
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Ramell Fesperman Hussey, 79, of Airport Boulevard, will be held June 3 at 10 a.m. in Tilly Swamp Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Altman officiating. Burial will follow in Reaves Cemetery directed by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Mrs. Hussey passed away May 25.
Born Jan. 22, 1944 in Albemarle, NC, she was a daughter of the late Tillman Reed and Lizzie Mae Austin Fesperman. She was a bookkeeper for Custom Machine and Design Shop.
Mrs. Hussey was past president of the Pilot Club in Myrtle Beach and was referred to as “Mother Bunny” by her co-workers. She loved traveling and gardening. She was a great listener and a sweet, courageous and “True Lady”.
Mrs. Hussey was predeceased by two brothers, Joe Allen Fesperman and James Monford Fesperman; and one sister, Nancy Jane Chestnut.
Surviving are her husband, Joseph T. Hussey; one brother, Tillman Reed “Casey” Fesperman Jr. (Louise) of Titusville, Fla.; and one sister, Doris Mahana of Hartwell, Ga.
The family will receive friends from Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, Va 22116 or online at www.diabetes.org
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
