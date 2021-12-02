Ralph Monroe Harris
Ralph Monroe Harris, 74, passed away Nov. 23 in Conway Hospital.
Born July 7, 1947 in Loris, he was the son of the late Ralph Buren Harris and the late Siller Lorene Mishoe Harris.
Survivors include his daughter, Kitty Jo Lockridge and her husband, James; two grandchildren, Jimmy Lockridge and C.J. Lockridge; four brothers, Frankie Harris, Keith Harris, James Dale Harris and Johnny Harris; two sisters, Rita Harris Eaton and her husband, George, and Margie Mills; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Jimmy Harris.
Memorial services will be private.
Please sign Mr. Harris’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843)756-7001.
