Funeral services for Ralph William Easley Jr., 65, will be held March 21 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Gregg Cannon and the Rev. Louis Norman officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Easley passed away on March 17 at his daughter’s home in Mullins.
He was born May 30, 1955, in Wadsworth, Ohio, a son of the late Ralph William Easley Sr. and Carman Sila Rivera Ruiz Easley.
Ralph enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles.
Mr. Easley is survived by his children, Bryan Easley, Adam Easley, Kinnison Prunty and Tonya Hardwick; stepchildren, Michael Clemens and Jacob Clemens; siblings, Sandra “Sandy” Eggeman, Diane Fister, Cathy Hall and Theresa Barger; eleven grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
