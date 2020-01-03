MYRTLE BEACH—Rachel Hicock Stillings, 99, died Dec. 16 surrounded by her daughter and loving care givers.
Born in Southbury, Connecticut, she was a daughter of the late Ely and Evelyn Hicock.
Mrs. Stillings, a homemaker, golfed at Indian Wells Golf course until she was 92 years old.
The last few years of her life she was passionate about making Quilts of Valor for the troops.
She was preceded in death by husband Hugh Stillings and son Harvey Edward Stillings.
Survivors include son Robert Leman Stillings Sr. of Midland, Michigan; daughter Nancy Ellen Stillings O’Connell of Murrells Inlet; sisters Jane Stone of Niceville, Florida, Althea MacGahie of Southbury, Connecticut, and Julia Steinis of Oxford, Connecticut; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.