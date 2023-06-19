Rachel Alford King Mishoe
A graveside service for Rachel Alford King Mishoe, 86, was held June 16 in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Alford officiating.
Mrs. Rachel passed away at her residence June 13, following a short illness.
She was the widow of Ritzel Dwight Mishoe and daughter of the late Owen Gurley and Addie Jane Rouse Alford.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Mishoe was predeceased by one grandson, Stephen K. Shelley; siblings, William Alford, Bethany Brown, Mary Lee Register, Ruth Collins, Addie Mae Best and Bertie Butler.
Mrs. Rachel was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. She enjoyed her gardening and working in the yard with her flowers and doing Wheel of Fortune word search puzzles. Mrs. Rachel was the mother of four children whom she loved very much.
Mrs. Mishoe is survived by her two sons, Mitchell King (Tammy) of Loris and David King (Carol) of Cincinnati, Ohio; two daughters, Sandra Shelley (Windel) of Conway and Patsy Padgett of Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren, Austin Padgett, Bart King and Cayleigh King; three great-grandchildren; one brother, the Rev. Paul Alford (late Faye); one Godson, Lalo; four God children, Liliana, Bryson, Zander and Jasper; and a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends who were special to Mrs. Rachel.
The family would like to thank Home Health and Janet Tucker for all the love and support they have given to Mrs. Rachel.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com The Mishoe family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor, SC 29511. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.