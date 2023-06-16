Rachel A. Price
Rachel A. Price, 68, passed away June 15 at Embrace Hospice.
Born Dec. 22, 1954 in Conway, she was a daughter of Nora Anderson and the late Ace Edward Anderson.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her daughter, Kelly Price; siblings, Evelyn Thompson, Ben Anderson and Buddy Anderson.
Rachel retired from nursing after thirty-three years of service. She was a former member of Conway Freewill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Price is survived by her daughter, Becky Neal (Christopher) and brother, Steve Anderson (Barbara), along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
