Randy L. Rabon Jr.
Graveside services for Randy L. Rabon Jr., 33, will be held Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. in Bakers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Brandon Wilson and the Rev. Jeremy Todd officiating.
Mr. Rabon passed away Aug. 24 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Randy loved his wife and boys dearly. He enjoyed spending time with them at the river and outdoors. Randy loved any kind of racing, especially drag racing and he was a dedicated employee at Seed Slingers. Randy was born June 2, 1988, a son of Sandra Graham Rabon and the late Randy L. “Pops” Rabon Sr.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Randy is survived by his loving wife of the home, Lindsey Rabon; four sons, Rivers, Maddox, Kason and Cross; one brother, Brandon B. Rabon (Summer); his grandparents, Mike and Jackie Hardwick; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Randy and Donna Curry.
Johnson Funeral home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
