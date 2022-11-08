Preacher Tom Lovern
Funeral services for Preacher Tom Lovern, husband of Sandra Gail Lovern, will be held Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. in The Rock Church of Conway with Pastor Josh Finklea, Pastor Clay Finklea, Pastor Billy Phillips and Randy Lovern officiating.
Preacher Tom began his rest in the arms of Jesus Nov. 7.
Born Sept. 24, 1954 in Anderson, he was a son of the late Clayton Eugene and Loretta “Retta” Lovern.
Preacher Tom is survived by his wife, Sandra Gail Lovern; one son, Chris Lewis (Morgan); two daughters, Rachel Lovern and Kiesha Lewis (Brooks); three grandchildren, Peyton Elise Lewis, Korbin Samuel Lewis and Tripp Thomas Lewis; two brothers, Randy Lovern and Jerry Lovern; one sister, Debbie Lovern Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.
Preacher Tom was very passionate about his love for God, his family, America and others, and it always showed in his life.
Mr. Lovern accepted his calling into the ministry at the age of 16 and carried on the ministry for his God for 52 years. Within those years, he was founder of Grace Baptist Temple where he worked to grow the church for God’s glory for 18.5 years.
Mr. Tom loved his sports and was a diehard Gamecocks, Braves and Panther’s fan. He installed auto glass for 35 years and was known around town as “Preacher Tom, That Glass Dude”. Of all the accomplishments in Mr. Tom’s life, his greatest accomplishment was being able to carry the name “Papa” to his three grandchildren, whom he loved with his whole heart.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Tom was predeceased by two sisters, Linda Hough and Teresa Bishop.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church beginning at 10 a.m.
The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor, SC 29511. Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com
