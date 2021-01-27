Ricky Edwin Wise Sr.
Rick Wise Sr., 62, passed away after a strong fight against COVID-19 on Jan. 26 in Grand Strand Regional Hospital in Myrtle Beach.
He was born on July 21, 1958, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to James Edwin and Marjorie Lee (Nelson) Wise.
He was a 1977 graduate of Burgettstown High School. He married his wife, Shirley, on July 17, 1982.
He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years until his retirement in 2015.
Rick was an avid sports fan and coached youth sports for many years making a positive impact on everyone he met. He always had a smile on his face and was always there for his loved ones.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Marina (Scott) Branton and Ricky Wise Jr.; two grandchildren, Nathan and Bella; his brothers, Randy (Peggy) Wise, Ron (Cheryl) Wise and Roger Wise; his sister, Robin Wise; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held for Mr. Wise at a later date.
Please sign the guest book at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
