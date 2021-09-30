Polly Sue Chandler/Sargent King
Polly King, 53, of Conway passed away Sept. 28 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Born Dec. 4, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Howard Chandler and Rita (Morse) Gates, in Bennington, Vt.
Polly graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School and later received her cosmetology license. She loved working as a hairdresser and used her talent for the past 30 years. Polly enjoyed crocheting projects and gifts and reading books, and she enjoyed a really good movie.
Polly is survived by two daughters, Manda (Peter) Lown of Pownal, Vt., and Lacy Gill of Conway.
She is also survived by her mother, Rita Gates; her stepfather, Harry (Barbara) Sargent; brothers and sisters, Bert (Linda) Morse, Helen (James) Russell, Rita (Mark) Peck, Clyde (Helen) Sargent, Martha (Nathan) Herrington, Fred (Patty) Chandler, Dan Hamel, Robin (Jimmy) Salmon, Anne Sargent, Tina Chandler Mulvey and Anne Currin (Phil) Russo; grandchildren, Kaylee, Brantley, Leo and Emmit Lown and Benjamin and Charlie Milligan; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; including her little friend, GM; her precious, KT; her Bakeeta, NM; her Aunt Margaret and her Queen Bee.
She was predeceased by a son, Cody Sherman; her father, Howard Chandler; two sisters, Patti Chandler and Cindy Chandler Shortt; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Debbie Chandler; two nephews, Steven Tracy II and David Sargent; and aunts and uncles.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
