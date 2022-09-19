Polly S. Harrelson
Funeral services for Polly S. Harrelson, 94, will be held Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m. in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamey Collins and the Rev. Robbin King officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Harrelson passed away Sept. 18.
Born Nov. 26, 1927 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mina Williams Smart. Mrs. Harrelson was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church. She enjoyed senior trips and especially loved the Lord and the church.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Harrelson was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Fred C. Harrelson; her son, Fred “Randy” Harrelson; her daughter, Susan H. Norris; her brother, Sammy Smart; and her sisters, Julie Ann Bacon and Hazel Davis.
Surviving are two daughters, Dianne H. Todd (Buck) and Elaine H. Hughes (Junior) of Conway; six grandchildren, Sheila Gandy (Jamie), Sharon Scott (Jim), Lora Renedo (Greg), Tara Dupree (Todd), Cody Norris and Ryan Harrelson; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Clarence W. Smart (Linda) of Conway; and two sisters, Jane L. Rood and Emmie Cooper of Myrtle Beach.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at Jamestown Baptist Church prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Jamestown Baptist Church, Building Fund, 2916 Fourth Ave., Conway, SC 29527.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
