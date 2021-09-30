Marianne Scallion
Marianne Scallion, 92, died recently in Grand Strand Medical Center. She was a resident of Portside Assisted Living at Grand Dunes in Myrtle Beach.
Marianne was widowed twice having been married to John “Jack” Wolford for many years and living in Syracuse, N.Y., and in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia upon his death in the early 1980s. Subsequently she was married to James Scallion and lived in New Jersey and Marco Island, Fla., for more than 25 years. James died in early 2021.
Marianne was born in Syracuse N.Y. She lived there for many years having four children with her husband Jack.
She is survived by three sons, John Wolford and his wife Kathy of Oxford, N.C., Chuck Wolford of Virginia Beach, Va., Jeffery Wolford and his wife Nancy of Raleigh, N.C.; and a daughter, Julie Fergus and her husband Danny of Myrtle Beach.
She is also survived by a stepson, Tom Scallion of Fairview, Texas; and a stepdaughter, Patti Berkman of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Marianne was also grandmother, aunt, great-grandmother and great-aunt to many beloved adults and children, who currently live throughout the country.
Plans to honor the life of Marianne are not set, but the family is looking forward to a celebration of life event sometime in the next couple of months with a date to be announced.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
