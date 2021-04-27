Linda Lee Mooney
Linda Lee Mooney, 76, passed away peacefully April 26 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Born on Feb. 4, 1945, in Binghamton, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Leigh and Helen Hoag Kenyon.
The loving wife of John Mooney, Linda was a member of Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church in Binghamton, N.Y., where she and John were married on Jan. 10, 1964. Linda was a graduate of Chenango Valley High School class of 1963. She was a longtime employee of Johnson Camping, where she worked as an accounts receivable specialist.
Currently residing in Conway, she and John relocated from Binghamton, N.Y., following their retirement. Linda was a devoted mother and wife, who enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, John Mooney; sons, Jon “Jay” (Joanna) Mooney; Kevin (Sarah) Mooney; grandchildren, Colleen, Bridget, Daegan and Braylon Mooney.
Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Kenyon; and her beloved feline companion, Fritz.
A private graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a charity of one’s choice.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
