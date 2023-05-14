Pierce Alexander "Alex" Truett
AYNOR-Graveside services for Pierce Alexander "Alex" Truett, 24, will be held May 16 at 4:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Truett passed away May 11.
Born in Conway, he was a son of Tony and Amy Truett.
He was a student at Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
Mr.Truett was predeceased by a sister, Savannah Ashley Truett; a brother, Blake Truett; grandfather, Bobby E. Richardson; and stepgrandfather, Arnold Lewis.
Surviving in addition to his parents of Aynor are two sisters, Coryn Truett and Brooke Truett of Aynor; maternal grandmother, Sara Richardson of Conway; paternal grandparents, Doug and Tammy Truett of Conway; and Barbara P. Lewis of Conway; paternal great-grandmother, Eunice Paul of Conway; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.
The family will receive friends after the graveside service.
Memorials may be sent to the MUSC Epilepsy Center, 171 Ashley Ave., Charleston, SC 29425.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
