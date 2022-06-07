Phyllis Richardson
BRITTON’S NECK-A graveside service for Phyllis Richardson, 83, was held June 7 in Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Black and the Rev. Ken Herrington officiating.
Mrs. Richardson, widow of Smiley “SW” Richardson, went to be with her Lord and Savior June 5 at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 17, 1939 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Duvall L. Williams and Ethel Lee Williams.
She was also predeceased by her son, Chip J. Richardson; brother, Eldred Williams; and sister-in-law, JoAnn W. Williams.
Phyllis was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
A lifelong member of Nebo Baptist Church, she served as organist for more than fifty years, as church treasurer and Sunday school teacher, along with many other roles in the church.
She also taught school and piano lessons and worked in the hotel industry for more than twenty-five years as an accountant. In her spare time she enjoyed working in her flower garden and baking.
Mrs. Richardson is survived by her children, Mark W. Richardson (Kelly), Pamela R. Carlisle (Tim) and Brice R. Richardson (Jamie); brother, Edsel Williams (Betty); two sisters, Hollace Williams and Cheryl Whittington (Forest); sister-in-law, Doris Williams; grandchildren, Emily Richardson, Lindsey Fellers (Michael), Will Richardson (Jillian), Blake Richardson, Lauren Jacobs (Timmy), Kayla Carlisle and Rhett Richardson; great-grandchildren, Hadlee Fellers, Callan Fellers and Liam Fellers, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Tracy Grice for all her love and care she provided to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nebo Baptist Church, 6411 Hwy 908, Britton’s Neck, SC 29546.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
