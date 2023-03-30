Phyllis Cox Todd
Funeral services for Phyllis Cox Todd, 83, will be held April 1 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel with the Rev. Andy Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Grainger Cemetery at Red Bluff Crossroads.
Mrs. Todd, of Loris, formerly of North Charleston, passed away March 28 surrounded by her family.
Born Jan. 5, 1940 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late H. Brooks Cox and Velma Gause Cox.
She was a member of Loris First Baptist Church until moving to North Charleston, where she attended Wando Woods Baptist Church.
She started her banking career in Loris right after high school in 1958 with the Farmers Bank and then later with NBSC and Synovas.
Following the death of her first husband, LaRue Ray, she transferred to Summerville with NBSC. She was the branch manager of Charlestown Square Mall Branch for many years.
Later, she moved to North Charleston near the Ashley River where she lived until moving back to Loris to be closer to her sisters.
She retired at the age of 62 after 42 years in the banking industry.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, LaRue Ray in 1980, and by her second husband, N. Wayne Todd in 2014, as well as a brother, Randy Brooks Cox of Petersburg, Va.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the caring and loving staff of River Park Memory Care Unit and Agape Care of South Carolina. They would also like to thank Mrs. Todd’s niece, Robin King Grainger, for her loving care at Phyllis’ home for the last two years.
She is survived by her sisters, Linda Cox Bell (W.C.) of Bayboro and Dale Cox Carter (David) of Loris; many loving nieces and nephews; her stepchildren, Andy Todd (Sherry), Kathy Todd, Vicky Altman (Strom) and Kevin Todd; eight stepgrandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandson. Mrs. Todd was also survived by two very special friends of many years, Mildred Mew of Johns Island and Shelby Krcelic of Moncks Corner.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, Fla. 33131 or Agape Care of South Carolina.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.