Phoebe A Rosensteel
There will be a visitation for friends and family of Phoebe A. Rosensteel, 63, in Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606-610 Beaty St., Conway April 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in May at the Basilica of Saint Michael The Archangel in Loretto, Pa., by The Rev. John Byrnes, followed by committal and entombment, Holy Name Mausoleum, Ebensburg.
Mrs. Rosensteel passed away April 10 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Aug. 27, 1957, in Spangler, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Helen (Driskel) McMullen and the late Leonard “Len,” McMullen of Loretto, Pa. She was predeceased by her beloved parents and her mother and father-in-law, Don and Rose Marie Rosensteel.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Alan C. Rosensteel, Conway; her siblings, Dian Smith (Jerome “Homer”), Ebensburg, Pa., Kathy Sherry (Pat), Carrolltown, Pa.; Mary Frances “Tut” Miladinovich (Steve), Casper, Wyo., Gerald “Joe” (Anna Gresh), Ebensburg, Pa., Karen Boland, Gallitzin, Pa., Terry (Robin Korber), Loretto, Pa., and Susan Fitzsimmons (Jeff), Gallitzin, Pa.; precious nieces and nephews, Jerry, Stacey and Nathan (Jess) Smith, Michael (Tonya), Andy (Kim McCabe) and Vincent (Christina Bacci) Sherry, Derek (Zoya) and Lisa Miladinovich (Mike), Kelly (Nancy), Daniel (Sara) and Casey (Ashley) McMullen, Corey (Becca) and Ryan (Serene Thayer) Boland, Kaylyn (Adam) Riner, Jeanie and Faith McMullen, and Chad (Marissa Vinglish) Fitzsimmons; aunt, Gerry Driskel, Chest Springs, Pa.; and many great-nieces and nephews
Survivors also include her brothers and sisters-in-law, Donna (Rosensteel), wife of Donald Ragley, Bradenton, Fla.; Brian and Judy (DeMasi) Rosensteel, Parker, Ariz., Donald and Ruby (Pena) Rosensteel, San Juan Capistrianio, Calif., and Kevin Rosensteel and Karen Clark, Ebensburg, Pa.; nephews, Nicholas Rosensteel and Brian Rosensteel Jr.
Phoebe graduated from Penn Cambria and was working at Coldwell Banker in Myrtle Beach for 32 years where she held numerous positions such as New Homes Marketing Coordinator, and Accounting Executive Assistant. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities.
Phoebe enjoyed walking the beach, living life with family and friends, singing in the annual Christmas cantata, singing funerals and weddings with her sisters, and just being happy.
Phoebe was God Mother to Hampton Roberts, Michael Sherry, Kelly McMullen and Corey Boland.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis Tenn. 38101 in Phoebe’s memory.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606-610 Beaty St., Conway is serving the family.
