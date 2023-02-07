Phillip Wayne Bell
A Celebration of Life for Phillip Wayne Bell, 60, was held at Socastee Church of God Feb. 8 in Myrtle Beach
Mr. Bell passed away Feb. 4.
Phillip was a pastor for 25 years leading multiple churches in Pageland and Lancaster. He enjoyed traveling around singing and leading worship with his family, The Singing Bell Family. He was an avid fisherman and loved his red sports car.
He was predeceased by his father, the Rev. Walter Bell; his mother, Edith Bell; brother, Robbie Bell; and a son Phillip Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Bell; daughter, Leslie and Chris Keeler of Raleigh N.C.; son, Christopher and Brandy Bell of Rock Hill; daughter, Jennifer and Ben Reeves of Lancaster; a brother, Ray Hilton and fiancé Julie; a sister, Phyllis and Mike Morgan of Lancaster, Beth Allen; six grandkids, Phillip Trey, Macy, Zachary, Braleyn, Christopher and Aubrey; nieces and nephews, and a host of loving friends at KOA Campground.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are in charge of arrangements.
Call (843) 294-0011.
