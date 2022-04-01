Phillip Chase Larrimore
GALIVANTS FERRY-A graveside service for Phillip Chase Larrimore, 32, will be held April 2 at 5 p.m. in Pee Dee Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Tommy Hardee officiating.
Chase passed away March 28 in McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.
Born Sept. 12, 1989 in Conway, he was the son of Kenneth LeRoy Larrimore and Pamela Lawson Larrimore.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Lexy Ann Larrimore; paternal grandparents, Pastor Leroy and Bonnie Larrimore, and his Uncle Buddy Larrimore.
Chase was a loving father, son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. He took pride in his work as a diesel mechanic and enjoyed working with his granddaddy in the produce business.
He knew the meaning of hard work and was always willing to help someone even if it meant he went without. Chase had a relationship with God most would not understand. He loved to joke around and have fun with his family whom he loved dearly.
Mr. Larrimore is survived by his parents; three daughters, Leigha Grace Larrimore, Addison Marie Larrimore and Malanya Lynn Grace Larrimore; two sisters, Hillary L. Anderson (Blake) and Caroline Gail Larrimore; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Dorothy Lawson; two nephews, Aubrey Anderson and Eli Springs; two nieces, Bellagrace Anderson and Blakelyn Anderson; special aunts, Tamela Skipper (Drandy) and family and Aunt Patsy Roberts (Doug) and family, as well as his cousins from his Uncle Buddy’s family, who will all miss him.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.