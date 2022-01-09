Philip Thomas Causey
Services for Philip Thomas Causey, 71, will be held Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Philip Thomas, Pop Pop, Causey passed away Jan. 7 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born March 26, 1950 in Myrtle Beach, he was a son of the late Austin Causey and Frances Causey.
Mr. Causey was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to everyone. He grew up as a farmer until 1973, when he opened up Causey Plumbing Inc. He enjoyed shagging, drinking his Pepsi, spending time with family and riding horses. Mr. Causey was a long time member of Grand Strand Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Carolyn Shell Causey; children, Craig A. Causey (Megan), Robby A. Causey (Lacey), Steven B. Tyler (Donna), Lance D. Tyler (Maricel) and Patricia Jones; siblings, Louis Causey, William “Bill” Causey, Dennis Causey, Judy Ray and Mary Jane Caines; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Causey, Rylie Causey, Sawyer Causey, Isabell Causey, Kenneth Tyler and Atalya Tyler; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. before the service.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
