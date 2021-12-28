Philip A. Desrochers
Philip Alan Desrochers, 68, of Conway passed away Dec. 17.
Philip was born April 2, 1953 in Waterbury, Conn., a son of the late Andrew and Mildred (Menke) Desrochers.
He was a graduate of Oliver Wolcott Technical High School in Torrington, Conn., and had achieved many certificates of various courses in his fields of work.
He was also a graduate of The Connecticut Police Academy. Phil’s technical school background led him to his first job after graduation with the Town of Litchfield’s Department of Public Works as a mechanic, and he had a great career there for almost 25 years. During that time he became interested in police work and, at first, became an auxiliary police officer.
That led him to becoming a police officer for the City of Torrington, Conn., which spanned over 18 years. He also managed a gig for the Heritage Village Master Association in Southbury, Conn., and was a supervisor of mechanics.
Though Phil was always busy with his various careers, in his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, maintaining his home, traveling the East Coast, his family cottage “StoneHaven” on Damariscotta Lake in Maine.
He also loved riding his motorcycle; the Sunday Shoes Crew with his favorite son-in law Rob; his golfing buddies, Duane, Tom and Randy; and, of course, The Friday Pool Boys; and watching golf and football.
Most of all, he truly enjoyed spending time with The Love of His Life, his wife Mary (Mazzone) Desrochers; his wonderful daughter, Angela-Marie (Desrochers) Hern and favorite son-in-law, Robert Hern; and, of course, his grandfur-babies, Weezie and Plottie, who just couldn’t wait for Grampa to come to take them for walks and have play time with them. He also enjoyed working out at the gym.
He was a loving and caring husband, wonderfully proud father and a great brother and uncle.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Mary Desrochers of Conway; his daughter, Angela-Marie Hern; and son-in-law, Rob Hern of Conway.
Phil is also survived by three sisters, Cathy Godbout, Carol Jones and Therese Alexson; three brothers, Paul Desrochers, Dan Desrochers and Richard Desrochers; and sisters and brothers in-law, Joanne, Joan, Sharon, Barbara, June, Doris, Frank and Nick; and his great friend, John; numerous cousins, special nieces and nephews; friends, neighbors and coworkers.
Due to COVID 19 and the wishes of Phil and his family everyone is asked to honor Phil by remembering him as the wonderful man he was.
In accordance with Phil’s request, no formal services will be held.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.