Phil Shelley Huggins
LONGS-A Celebration of Life Service for Phil Shelley Huggins, 74, will be held Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. in Olyphic Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Terry Faulkenbury officiating.
Mr. Huggins passed away Sept. 17 in McLeod Seacoast in Little River.
Born April 8, 1948 in Florence, he was the son of the late Hicks Huggins and the late Florence Evata Shelley Huggins. Mr. Huggins worked in sales until his retirement and was an active member of Olyphic Baptist Church.
He was an ordained minister, who worked tirelessly as both a deacon and Sunday school teacher throughout his life and will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Jeannette Gore Huggins of the home; daughter, Heidi Huggins Rowe and her husband Craig of Florence; two sons, Joel Hicks Huggins and Regan Phil Huggins of Longs; two granddaughters, Rebecca Ayers of Raleigh, N.C., and Brittany Ayers of Brooklyn, N.Y.; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Huggins was predeceased by his two brothers, Ralph Huggins and Larry Huggins; and his sister, Rebecca Branton.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Olyphic Baptist Church.
The family requests that memorials be made to Olyphic Baptist Church, c/o Gloria Heniford, 20656 Seven Creeks Highway, Tabor City, N.C. 28463.
Please sign Mr. Huggins’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
