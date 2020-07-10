MYRTLE BEACH—Peter Vincent Cecala, 90, husband of Carma Juliano Cecala, died July 4 at Brightwater.
He was born May 16, 1930, in Morristown, New Jersey, a son of the late Frank and Rose Pennimpede Cecala.
He was preceded in death by brother Frank Cecala.
Mr. Cecala was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Survivors including his wife are sons Charles Peter Cecala and wife Dianna and Thomas Peter Cecala and wife Pam, all of Myrtle Beach; daughter Marianne Weinstein and husband Dr. Eric Weinstein of Summerville; sister Sally Ann Rocco and husband Lou of Morristown, New Jersey; grandchildren Brielle, Dalton, Courtney, Meggin and Grayson and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.