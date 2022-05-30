Peter M. Stanich
Peter M. Stanich, 80, passed away May 27 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., he was a son of the late Peter and Florence Stanich.
He came from humble beginnings, but the family never lacked for love.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from the Jersey City Fire Department after 25 years of service. As a kind, funny and generous man, Pete was easy to like. He was an accomplished artist and a train enthusiast. He will be most remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He loved unconditionally and will be missed by the many people he touched throughout his life.
In addition to his parents, Pete was predeceased by his brother, Victor Stanich.
Survivors include his wife, Felisa Stanich of Conway; two sons, Victor Stanich (Denise) of West Milford, N.J., and Christopher Stanich (Jenifer) of Roxbury, N.J.; one daughter, Caroline Stanich of Charlotte, N.C.; and seven grandchildren, Luke, Emily, Caitlin, Ashley, Allison, Faith and Troy.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn 38105 or at www.stjude.org
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
