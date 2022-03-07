Peter Anthony Torregrossa
LORIS-A memorial mass for Peter Anthony Torregrossa, 91, will be held March 12at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection.
Mr. Torregrossa, beloved husband of Shirley (Mataro) Torregrossa, passed away peacefully Feb. 14.
Born in Northvale, N.J., he was a son of the late Joseph and Tomasina(LiPuma) Torregrossa.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955and retired from the New Jersey Carpenter’s Union after 60 years.
He was an active member of Church of the Resurrection, a third-degree Knights of Columbus member and a member of the Loris American Legion.
His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife Shirley, of 32 years, he also leaves a son, Peter Joseph and his wife Lisa; his grandson, Peter Michael; and granddaughter, Alexa.
He also leaves a stepson, Anthony Mataro; and stepgranddaughters, Lauren and Alana Brady; a sister-in-law, Florence Torregrossa; five nieces and a nephew.
He was predeceased by his two sisters, Frances Binaghi and Josephine Felix; his brother, Anthony Torregrossa; and his stepsister, Diane Aponte.
Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for children.
