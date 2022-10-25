Peter Alan LaFond
Peter Alan LaFond, 78, passed away peacefully Oct. 16 after a long illness.
Born Sept. 20, 1944 in Portland, Maine, he was a son of Margaret and Philip LaFond.
In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his sister, Susan Wing.
Peter is a graduate of Fordham University and was a member of the ROTC program.
After proudly serving in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant in Germany during the Vietnam War, Peter spent his career in managing production capabilities for many industries.
Peter was an avid NASCAR fan and he loved to fish, golf and tend to his well-manicured yard.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judith LaFond; son, Daniel LaFond and his wife Jenifer; and son, Calvin; daughter, Michelle LaFond; sisters, Christine LaFond, Joan LaFond Roast and Judy Fournier; brother, Richard LaFond; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org/donate3).
No service is planned in South Carolina.
Mass and military burial will occur at a later date in Manchester, Conn.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.