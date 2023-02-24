Peggy Lybrand Jenerette
Memorial services for Peggy Lybrand Jenerette, 76, will be held Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Allen officiating.
Mrs. Jenerette passed away Feb. 22 at her home in Conway.
Born May 10, 1946 in Kingstree, she was the daughter of the late William Harleston Lybrand Sr. and the late Iris Jean Graham.
She graduated from high school in 1964 and from the University of South Carolina in 1967, with later studies at Columbia College. Peggy worked as a registered nurse at Old Columbia Hospital, then Richland Memorial Hospital as head nurse in the Obstetrics Department, then as manager for John Elliott Blood Bank.
She then worked for the State of South Carolina in home health, and later the Department of Mental Health as a psychiatric nurse specialist.
Peggy was a past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star at the Loris chapter and a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-six years, Wayne Olin Jenerette; daughter, Amy Jenerette Hardwick (Truitt); three grandchildren, Austin Cartrette, Rebekah Hardwick and Jordyn Hardwick; six siblings, Faye Lybrand Dove, Lynn Lybrand Sendler (Charles), Gail Lybrand Elliott (Billy), Jane Lybrand Lambert (Tony), William Harleston Lybrand Jr. (Leslie) and Richard Sadler (Belinda); three cousins that were more like brothers, James Milton Whitley (Kim), Jack Whitley (Kathy) and George Andrew Peebles (Maria); and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of services on Sunday at Hardwick Funeral Home.
Those who wish may make memorials to Buck Creek Baptist Church, 11483 S.C. 905 North, Longs, SC 29568. Please sign Mrs. Jenerette’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
