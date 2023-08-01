Peggy Jones Lee
Graveside services for Peggy Jones Lee, 89, will be held Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Rocky Taylor officiating. Entombment will follow.
Mrs. Lee passed away peacefully July 31, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard D. Lee; her mother, Thelma Jones; and her brother, Bobby E. Jones.
Mrs. Lee had been an active member of First Baptist Church in Conway since 1963.
She was an avid golfer in her younger days, but truly enjoyed playing bridge and Mahjong with her friends as she grew older. Peggy lived a wonderful life and enjoyed and appreciated every minute of it. She was a wonderful, loving and dedicated mother to her one and only son, whom she loved and adored. She will be truly missed.
Peggy is survived by her son, Howard Timothy Lee and his wife Angela Eaddy Lee; and her grandson, Jayson Christopher Lee.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Brookdale Senior Living, Indigo at Carolina Forest, and especially Agape Hospice for the love and care they provided Peggy for the past two years of her life. Words cannot begin to express the family’s appreciation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agape Hospice, 3009 Church St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
