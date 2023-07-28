Peggy Johnston Jones
A Celebration of Life service for Peggy Johnston Jones, 79, will be held July 30 at 2 p.m. in Maple Baptist, 4500 Highway 65, Conway. She will be laid to rest beside her brother, James Wendell “Pent” Johnston in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Conway.
Mrs. Jones passed away July 27.
Born in Conway June 3, 1944, she was the sixth child in a family of seven, born at “Vinegar Hill” to the late Gerona (Romie) Elizabeth Lawrimore Johnston of Marion County and Hawley Morton Johnston of Conway in the “Independent Republic of Horry.”
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Vivian Janet Prince Jones; her father-in-law, Burman H. Jones; her high school sweetheart and husband of many years, Burman H. Jones Jr.; her sister, Carolyn Louise Johnston Carmichael and her husband William Julian Carmichael Sr.; her sister, Ann Johnston Cox; her brothers, Jerry Alston Johnston, Henry Don Johnston and James Wendell Johnston; and her brother-in-law, Donald E. Hyman.
A graduate of Conway High School Class of 1962, she continued her formal education as a returning student in 1993, ultimately earning an associate’s degree from Horry Georgetown Technical College and a bachelor’s degree from Coastal Carolina University in 1997. Her career was spent in the legal field, working primarily with William T. Johnson Jr., O.A. “Rock” Rankin, J. Dwight Hudson, John C. Thompson, Pat Henry, Richard M. Lovelace Jr. and other attorneys of the Horry County Bar.
As owner and operator of a court reporting company, she continued working within the judicial system in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit. She received various awards and recognitions in her career field over the years, was an active member of professional organizations and was named an “Outstanding Young Woman of America” by the Conway Pilot Club.
A charter member of the Horry County Legal Secretaries Association, she served on various committees and as an officer of the tri-level organization, the National Association of Legal Secretaries.
After retirement, she spent many years as a member and officer of the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) at Maple Baptist and served as Waccamaw WMU director for a number of terms. She loved to “grow children” and experienced great joy in serving as a “room mother” at Homewood Elementary School where her children attended.
A member of Maple Baptist Church, she served as church clerk and on various committees over the years; she was a Sunday school teacher, helped in Vacation Bible School, and was a leader of Girls in Actions and Acteens.
She loved decorating and planning events for both adults and children, especially “fly-up” ceremonies for boys (Royal Ambassadors) and girls (Girls in Action); she loved missions and, through both the church and the association, was either a member or leader of teams for local, State and North American missions.
She volunteered for Operation Christmas Child shoebox projects and loved prayer walking (ultimately golf-cart prayer riding) on the campuses of Coastal Carolina and Horry-Georgetown TEC through the efforts of David Neace, director of Baptist Collegiate Ministry at Coastal Carolina University.
Working with people and helping others brought much joy to Peggy, who loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Peggy had a “little bit crazy” personality and fit right in with most people and members of her Maple Church family, loved making memories by spending hours during weeks over the years with both old and new members of Maple; and cherished them, whether doubling their joy, cutting sorrow in half, or just laughing and “chewing the fat.” She deeply appreciated the giftedness of individuals in all areas of her life as they used those gifts in obedience to God.
More than loving her family, she loved her Lord and took great delight in studying and discussing Sunday school lessons, women of the Bible, praying with members of WMU mission groups, sewing with members of the Dorethea Long Sewing Circle, fellowshipping with the “Legal Elite,” making a joyful noise as a member of the Conway First Baptist XYZ Choir and just worshiping the Lord in various and sundry ways.
Survivors include her two children, Burman H. Jones III (Susan) and Stephanie Johnston Jones Fleming (Danny); grandchildren, Beth Smith Tyler (Chad), Joshua Michael Smith (Bethany), Jonathan Bayliss Smith (Kayla), Sarah Jones Myers (Trapper), Lindsey Victoria Fleming and Rachel Lauren Fleming; great-grandchildren, Ben West Tyler, Elaine Jordan Smith, Declan Drake Myers; and her sister, Mary (Mickey) J. Hyman.
The family will receive friends at the church Sunday from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. There will also be a meal and reception of friends in the fellowship hall following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be sent to Maple Baptist Church Building Fund. The family appreciates the extraordinary outpouring of love and support during this heartrending time.
