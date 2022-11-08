Peggy Graham Holmes
A funeral service for Peggy Graham Holmes, 94, will be held Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church at 4686 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.
Ms. Holmes passed away Nov. 6 at her residence.
Born July 30, 1928 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Dewitte and Thelma Ruth Russ Graham. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where she was treasurer from 1975 until 2016.
Ms. Holmes started working at Jerry Cox in 1970 and became the Estee Lauder sales representative and was chosen by Jerry Cox as a buyer until it closed in 1993. She loved to travel with her sister-in-law, Mildred Allen, and being surrounded by her family.
Ms. Holmes is predeceased by her husband, SMSgt. Hoyt Holmes, US Airforce; five brothers, Tom Graham Jr., who was killed in action during World War II, Billy Joe Graham, Jimmy Graham, Charlie Graham and Phillip Graham; and one sister, Margie Graham.
Surviving are one brother, Freddie Graham of Aynor; a special nephew, Russell Graham (Sandy) of Conway, Joe Graham (Patricia), Mike Graham (Crystal), Andy Graham (Deana) of Myrtle Beach, Russ Graham of Conway; five nieces, Christi Graham (Wendell) of Aynor, Cheri Lewis (Mike) of Little River, Robyn Ryan (Patrick) of Conway, Suzi Grigg (Dean) of Lexington, Kelli Cantey (Steve); two sisters-in-law, Lynda Graham of Conway and Becky Graham of Mullins; two stepsons, Joe Holmes (Lauren) of Conway and Ron Holmes (Judy) of Hanahan; numerous great-nephews, great-nieces and stepgrandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caretakers, Catherine, Elizabeth and Thomasina and the doctors and staff of Lower Cape Fear Lifecare.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall prior to the funeral service.
Memorials may be sent to Pine Grove Baptist Church Building Fund at 5008 Old Reaves Ferry Road Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.
