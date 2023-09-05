Peggy Davis Watson
LORIS-Funeral services for Peggy Clarice Davis Watson, 83, will be held Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Committal services will follow in Holly Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Watson passed away Sept. 2 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born April 20, 1940 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. Davis and the late Gladys Tyler Davis. Mrs. Watson was a proud member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched in some special way.
Survivors include her four children, Roni W. Watts, Nedra W. Moore, Melanie W. Watson and Mike Watson (Deneen); brother, Harry Davis (Lionell); sister, Thelma Watson, and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Watson was predeceased by two sons, Randy Watson Sr. and Danny Watson; one brother, Dayton Davis; and one sister, Ruth Bell.
Please sign Mrs. Watson’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.